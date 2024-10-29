5 Carolina Panthers who should be benched after Week 8 loss at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB
Chau Smith-Wade got a supreme vote of confidence from those in power before Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. The Carolina Panthers released veteran slot cornerback Troy Hill, indicating a desire to go younger with the fifth-round selection. This experiment is not going well so far.
Smith-Wade doesn't look ready to assume significant responsibilities. The former Washington State star saw the field for 58 percent of the team's defensive snaps at the Denver Broncos, but the consistency just wasn't there.
The defensive back was seen as an undersized development project coming into the Panthers, so this isn't surprising. Smith-Wade's abysmal 31.3 grade from Pro Football Focus is a testament to his baptism of fire. There's no harm in taking him out of the firing line early to avoid any long-term confidence issues.
If the Panthers get Dane Jackson back this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, expect to see Smith-Wade relegated to special teams duties with his defensive snaps diminished significantly. Carolina cannot keep putting him out there given opposing offenses are actively targeting the rookie as a weak link.
LaBryan Ray - Carolina Panthers DL
The Panthers' defensive front is swimming upstream without the services of Pro Bowl presence Derrick Brown to depend upon. There were slight improvements in Week 8 - especially against the run - but this position group should get the attention it deserves throughout the 2025 offseason.
Building from the inside out is essential if the Panthers want to get out of their prolonged slump. The offensive line looks secure, so expect general manager Dan Morgan to examine defensive line reinforcements alongside Brown closely when the next recruitment period begins.
LaBryan Ray just isn't up to the required standard. He gets moved off the block too easily and doesn't boast enough counter-moves to compensate for his lack of explosiveness. With Nick Thurman flashing much more promise in Week 8, a situation could emerge where they ramp up his usage instead.
Ray or DeShawn Williams don't exactly strike fear into opposing offensive lines. Their leashes are incredibly short, but it's not like the Panthers are blessed with quality in this key area of the field to make wholesale alterations.