5 certified Carolina Panthers 2025 cut candidates at the bye week
By Dean Jones
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
- 2025 cap savings: $3.35 million
- 2025 dead money: $2.5 million
Dan Morgan wasted no time in signing Dane Jackson when free agency began. This was a player the respected evaluator recommended during his time in the Buffalo Bills front office before the AFC team spent a seventh-round selection on the cornerback. It came as no surprise to see him target him as the Carolina Panthers' primary shot-caller.
Jackson's gotten off to a rough start. A serious hamstring injury over the summer came at the worst possible time. He managed to work his way back gradually, logging three games and 48 percent of the team's defensive snaps during those contests.
There's been obvious rust attached to Jackson performance-wise. He's giving up 85.7 percent of his targets and a 120.8 passer rating when targeted. It's a small sample size, but the need for improvements is evident if the player wants to avoid questions about his future beyond 2024.
Morgan might have close ties to Jackson, but he's running the Panthers with professionalism and a business-first mindset with no emotional attachment whatsoever. Unless the defense back enhances his consistency alongside Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. in the secondary, his time with the organization might be short-lived.
D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB
- 2025 cap savings: $6.67 million
- 2025 dead money: $1.72 million
D.J. Wonnum took a long time to get back. A torn quad and blood clots meant his rehabilitation took much longer than the coaching staff originally anticipated. This was a bitter blow made worse given the Panthers' lack of legitimate edge-rushing options.
Wonnum returned in Week 10 against the New York Giants and caught the eye. He was eager to make up for lost time, gaining two sacks and looking like a real asset against the run for good measure. Hopefully, this is the start of a strong end to the campaign for the veteran free-agent signing.
The Panthers will be relying on Wonnum heavily down the stretch. How the player performs and whether he can stay healthy is going to have big repercussions before the 2025 offseason.
Carolina should use Wonnum's final seven games as an audition of sorts. If the former Michigan State star continues his outstanding efforts versus much better opposition, general manager Dan Morgan can feel confident about giving him another year despite the salary-cap hit increase.
Brandt Tilis hedged his bets with Wonnum's contract. The Panthers have a genuine out on his deal if further stumbling blocks arrive. What comes next is down to him.