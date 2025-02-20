5 difficult offseason decisions facing Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2025

Carolina Panthers' salary-cap management

The Carolina Panthers and others around the NFL received a significant financial boost with a much-enhanced salary cap in 2025. Business has never been better for the league. That is reflected in the resources available to every franchise this season.

According to Dan Graziano from ESPN, teams were informed that this year's salary cap would be between $277.5 million to $281.5 million. That represents a substantial hike from $255.4 million in 2024 and gave the Panthers some much-needed breathing space.

The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 19, 2025

They're not out of the woods entirely. The Panthers don't have much wiggle room financially. Managing their salary cap effectively without jeopardizing the team's long-term aspirations is a complex riddle. Difficult decisions will be made, but having Brandt Tilis around represents an ace up Carolina's sleeve.

Tilis gained a fearsome reputation for his salary-cap maneuvering during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs front office. It's one of the big reasons Carolina brought him into the fold, allowing Dan Morgan to focus his attention on recruitment and evaluation.

The Panthers have just $19.84 million in effective salary-cap space. Morgan and Tilis need more. At the same time, they cannot kick the can down the road too much to preserve future flexibility.

It's a fine line.

Carolina Panthers center plans

The Carolina Panthers' offensive line went from a weak link to one of the team's significant strengths in 2024. But there is a difficult decision facing Dan Morgan to keep this momentum going.

Morgan took a calculated risk with the center position, switching Austin Corbett from right guard to become the protection's anchor. The former second-round pick transitioned seamlessly, but a torn bicep ended his campaign ahead of time.

Brady Christensen filled the void but was forced to the blindside when Ikem Ekwonu missed time. Cade Mays was brought back from the New York Giants practice squad, performing well to keep the job and galvanize his career.

Corbett, Christensen, and Mays are all free agents. It would be surprising if one wasn't brought back. The tough part is figuring out which player should be part of the Panthers' plans moving forward.

There's a chance Corbett and Mays both return to keep continuity. Christensen will attract interest in free agency, so the former third-round pick out of BYU could depart if he gets an offer to start elsewhere.

Morgan shouldn't dismiss the possibility of starting fresh with a free agent or draft pick. Getting this decision right is key considering the center's close association with quarterback Bryce Young.