5 free-agent running backs Panthers could sign in 2025 after Jonathon Brooks blow
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Rico Dowdle
If the Carolina Panthers want someone with a little more upside, there are some intriguing names set to hit the market worthy of consideration. Not having Jonathon Brooks is a blow, but general manager Dan Morgan cannot let this derail some encouraging progress in recent weeks.
Rico Dowdle comes with enticing traits that could be of use. The Dallas Cowboys would be wise to keep him around. However, the temptation to select Boise State phenom Ashton Jeanty with their first-round pick in 2025 might be too tempting to ignore.
That would leave Dowdle down the pecking order at a time when he warrants prominent involvement. He's averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season from 134 carries. The former undrafted free agent out of South Carolina boasts 795 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, becoming Dallas' only reliable backfield threat for good measure.
Dowdle would get the chance to perform in the region where he starred in college. The player might also take an incentivized deal to get a long-term commitment with the Panthers or elsewhere during their 2026 free-agent frenzy.
Carolina Panthers could sign Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. also comes with the physical presence capable of carving a role for himself in Carolina. It's been a rollercoaster journey for the Kentucky product this season, but he's displayed tremendous resolve to fight back from being an outcast to maximize his second (or third) chance with the Washington Commanders.
Rodriguez flashed as a rookie. The introduction of Washington's new regime left him settling for a place on the practice squad. He's always shone when given opportunities, which was evidenced once again in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans when Austin Ekeler went to injured reserve with a serious concussion.
The Kentucky product is averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Think of Rodriguez as a younger, more explosive version of D'Onta Foreman. He's also a willing blocker in pass protection — an overlooked part of his game that goes overlooked.
Washington will probably attempt to keep Rodriguez on the books with a view to the player fighting for a roster spot next season. But if the Panthers or anyone else gives him a more prominent role in the short term, he represents a bargain addition with quality upside within Dave Canales' run-heavy scheme.