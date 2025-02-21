5 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers must consider Javonte Williams

The Carolina Panthers have a window of opportunity in 2025. There is stability across the franchise for the first time in years. Bryce Young looked like a potential franchise quarterback when reintroduced into the starting lineup. If Dan Morgan can make the right improvements this offseason, they'll be a trendy pick to win the NFC South.

That could lead Morgan to make a more aggressive free-agent move to give Carolina a legitimate one-two backfield punch alongside Young. Much will depend on the money involved, but Javonte Williams is an intriguing option the Panthers should consider.

Williams is no stranger to the region having starred for North Carolina in college. He looked like a bona fide superstar as a rookie with the Denver Broncos, accumulating 1,219 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. An injury setback dented his progress, but the former second-round selection bounced back impressively over the last two seasons.

After seeing his production dip this season, the Broncos could decide to take their chances with one of the top-end prospects in the draft. Although disappointing from Williams' perspective, he's still just 24 years old with a lot of likable traits to call upon.

Giving the Wallace, North Carolina native the chance of a homecoming is something he'd no doubt relish. Williams also has a skill set that compliments what Hubbard brings to the table.

Carolina Panthers must consider Rico Dowdle

The Dallas Cowboys are embarking on yet another offseason of uncertainty. They are up against it from a cap perspective and will be moving forward without perennial All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin, who announced his first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame career has come to an end.

Jerry Jones is coming under severe criticism for his handling of team affairs. With the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl and the Washington Commanders reaching the NFC Championship game, the Cowboys must be aggressive in pursuit of keeping pace.

What that means for Rico Dowdle's future is anyone's guess. The running back was one of the few shining lights to emerge from another underwhelming campaign in Dallas. He went over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time, including 149 versus the Panthers during a one-sided affair at Bank of America Stadium.

Dowdle is a threat in the passing game out of the backfield. His 74.4 rushing grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 26th out of 47 qualifying running backs. The former South Carolins standout had 25 explosive plays of 10 or more yards, ranked 13th league-wide. His 45 forced missed tackles placed him 15th.

Like Javonte Williams, this would be a homecoming for the Asheville, North Carolina native. But his projected annual salary of $6.2 million needs to come down significantly for the Panthers to get involved.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis