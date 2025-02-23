5 free-agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Gerald Everett

If Tommy Tremble doesn't re-sign with the franchise or the Carolina Panthers want a fresh start with someone else, examining options from the outside of the organization comes into the equation. The free-agent market has some decent options, although it's also worth remembering that this is a deep draft class at the position, and general manager Dan Morgan boasts nine selections at his disposal.

That might be the route Carolina takes when it's all said and done. Even so, ignoring the veteran possibilities would be foolish. A recent development around the league might be something to ponder if the price is right.

Gerald Everett and the Chicago Bears have gone their separate ways after one season. The former South Alabama standout played second-fiddle to Cole Kmet and couldn't firmly establish himself. Despite things not going according to plan, his experience and proven capabilities should ensure another opportunity arrives elsewhere.

That might not be in a No. 1 role. Everett's size, wide catch radius, and ability to bring in contested catches could be something the Panthers consider. It's a risky one, but having this big-bodied presence across the middle should help Bryce Young enormously in 2025.

Carolina Panthers could sign John Bates

If the Carolina Panthers have supreme confidence in Ja'Tavion Sanders' chances of becoming a legitimate No. 1 option with additional refinement, they could adjust their strategy. With Ian Thomas departing the ranks and Tommy Tremble's future in doubt, finding another blocking specialist wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

John Bates ticks those boxes. The player flashed in this discipline once again for the Washington Commanders during their memorable run to the NFC Championship game. His influence in the passing game was almost non-existent, but he managed to make tough catches in critical moments when his number was called.

Bates is a free agent this offseason and might not return. Adam Peters is expected to be aggressive with plenty of salary-cap space at his disposal and Washington's window for a Super Bowl opening sooner than anticipated. If the Commanders reinforce their tight-end options, the former fourth-round pick out of Boise State will be deemed surplus to requirements.

This represents a cost-effective move to replace Thomas when he inevitably departs. Bates is a good blocker in pass protection. He's got enough athleticism to assist at the second level and has the strength to chip dominant edge rushers in pursuit of helping the offensive tackles. They aren't bad traits for Carolina to utilize.