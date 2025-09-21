5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Falcons

Carolina Panthers made things easier for Bryce Young

Playing complementary football was something the Carolina Panthers seemed incapable of over the opening two games of the campaign. That all changed in Week 3 en route to a convincing victory on home soil.

The Panthers took their opening losses personally. Getting the chance to right these wrongs against a division rival was all the motivation they needed. Every phase was on point from the first minute until the final whistle. This was unexpected and positive in equal measure. It also made things much easier for quarterback Bryce Young along the way.

Young didn't need to be a hero in this one. Other phases were finally meeting their end of the bargain consistently. That left the signal-caller playing a creative game manager role, which is something he did exceptionally well.

The run game was dominant for the first time this season. Ejiro Evero's defense was nothing short of sensational, which is the most significant positive above all else. Young did what he needed to do, and he seemed to have an awful lot of fun doing it.

This is a positive step in the right direction. It's only small, but there is a glimmer of hope where once there was nothing but pessimism. If other areas excel, so does Young.

A comfortable afternoon's work for Bryce Young

This was a comfortable afternoon at the office for Bryce Young. Fans went into the game with cautious optimism, but nobody expected things to be as convincing as they became.

The result was a foregone conclusion from a long way out. Young didn't put his team on the back foot early, which was a refreshing change of pace. Everything clicked. Everything was on point, and the Panthers looked like a real force for the first time in 2025.

Building on this is the next challenge. One win doesn't change anything, so what's essential for Young is keeping his team on an even keel and taking advantage of this newly acquired momentum.

Young won't get many easier outings than this during the campaign. It was exactly what the Panthers needed when all hope was fading fast. He didn't throw a touchdown, but he didn't give up a turnover either. And sometimes, all you need is a little more balance to get things moving forward positively.

This performance from Young will boost confidence. He took a back seat to other, more dominant areas, but this proves how effective the signal-caller can be with some added assistance.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis