5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Cardinals

Bryce Young's biggest positive was obvious

There was one positive. And it wasn't hard to spot on an afternoon where nothing seemed to go right for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers' offense.

Young doesn't have much to depend upon in the passing game. That's no excuse for his turnovers or pocket hesitancy, but it's a fact. However, his chemistry with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan deserves some recognition amid all the doom and gloom.

McMillan looks like a star. He's wasted no time in firmly establishing himself as Young's top target after Adam Thielen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. There were a couple of misses between the two, but the timing was much more accomplished than anything else going on offensively against the Arizona Cardinals.

This duo won't be able to do it alone, but it's a shining light. McMillan looks like a difference-maker. Young is getting a good feel for where and when he's going to break off his routes. And for all the signal-caller's problems at State Farm Stadium, he was largely accurate when the offensive line kept his pocket clean.

Young and McMillan combined for six catches and 100 receiving yards. It wasn't nearly enough for the Panthers to be competitive, but it was a small silver lining from an otherwise poor day's work.

Bryce Young finished strong after a rough start

Credit to Bryce Young for fighting right until the end. The turnovers are all anybody will remember from the loss, but his second-half showing was pretty impressive, all things considered.

The Panthers' offensive line did their part by giving Young enough time to go through his progressions. He took what Arizona's defense gave him and made smart decisions more often than not. That's not going to matter to fans who are desperate to see this team win football games, but it doesn't change the fact that the Mater Dei High School graduate went down swinging.

It took Young way too long to get going. The Panthers always seem to shoot themselves in the foot, but the flashes of promise offensively represent a sound foundation from which to build.

The Cardinals clearly took their foot off the gas with such a comfortable lead. They played conservatively on defense, allowing Young to pick them apart from the pocket. His command of the offense was good, and he was able to find his second or third keys when needed.

It was too little, too late. Although it was a sensational effort that almost saw Young snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Panthers are now 0-2 with some serious questions to answer. If they get beaten in their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons next time out, it's going to get incredibly messy.

