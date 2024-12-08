5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Eagles in Week 14
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young needs a legitimate WR1
Bryce Young looks the part. There's no doubt about that after giving another tremendous account of himself versus high-caliber opposition. The sooner he gets a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, the better his chances will be.
The Carolina Panthers are over-reliant on Adam Thielen. His route-running and dependability in the passing game are traits others don't have right now. Jalen Coker was missing with a quadriceps issue for the third straight week. The jury is still well and truly out on first-round pick Xavier Legette.
This won't be going unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan. He'll see the promise Young is displaying. He'll also know that the Panthers need more at the skill positions to assist the signal-caller in 2025.
That's the consensus opinion, especially after the Panthers traded away Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson before the deadline. If they decide Young is worthy of another shot next season — a likely scenario looking at his current trajectory — then ensuring he has the tools to thrive further is paramount.
Young has the skills. He just needs a legitimate difference-maker with explosive tendencies.
Another valiant effort in defeat for Bryce Young
The Panthers were competitive. They weren't blown out as most predicted before the contest. Bryce Young's contribution was a valiant one in defeat once again.
Carolina is still learning how to come through in close games. They have gone toe-to-toe with some of the league's heavyweights in recent weeks with nothing but three defeats to show for it. Things could have been so much different had wide receiver Xavier Legette not dropped a sure-fire touchdown grab on another final drive that denied Carolina the win.
Young did everything he could. Taking the Eagles right to the death was another positive, especially on the road. But moral victories count for nothing in the NFL when it's all said and done.
Winning is all that matters. The Panthers had a shot thanks in no small part to Young's resolve. Unfortunately for the signal-caller, his first-round receiver didn't meet his end of the bargain.
It's an obvious disappointment and the Panthers have now lost 10 games this season. Even so, it seems like they might have their answer at the quarterback position amid the doom and gloom.