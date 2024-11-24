5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Chiefs in Week 12
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young in clutch situations
When the Carolina Panthers needed Bryce Young to step up and come through in key moments, the quarterback rose to the challenge. This hasn't always been the case, which is further proof that the second-year pro is playing with a newfound sense of freedom and conviction that continues to come across positively.
Young's ability to navigate the pocket and make important completions on third down must have left head coach Dave Canales beaming with pride. He didn't have things his own way and the Panthers were playing from behind throughout, but the signal-caller's fighting spirit and willingness to drive his team forward kept them competitive at the very least.
The Panthers didn't come away with a win. However, this was not the blowout most analysts projected thanks in no small part to Young's performance. He's getting better and proving capable of coming through when it counts. More importantly, his teammates are starting to believe too.
There's no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL. But once the disappointment subsides, Young can look back at his efforts with an enormous sense of pride.
Bryce Young should be the starter until further notice
Dave Canales has been noncommittal regarding Bryce Young's future up to now. That must change at the earliest possible opportunity.
Young should be the starter until further notice. He's earned the right and offers far more upside than veteran backup Andy Dalton. The Panthers are in good hands with the signal-caller based on his efforts over the last four games. Results won't always be positive, but the evidence is staring Canales in the face.
Carolina isn't talented enough to muster many victories, but they can take great heart from this performance against a Kansas City Chiefs team going for a historic three-peat. Young played his part with another polished display overall. This is his team again and it's the best-case scenario for the franchise.
Giving Young the next six games would be wise. If he continues to perform well and demonstrates the same encouraging signs, there's nothing to suggest he cannot grow into a long-term starter in 2025 and beyond.
Not many would have predicted that after his high-profile benching. And all credit goes to Young.