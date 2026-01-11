5 major observations from Bryce Young's playoff performance against the Rams

Bryce Young going downfield

One of the biggest criticisms of Bryce Young through his career so far has been an inability to stretch the field consistently. He's not got the strongest arm, preferring to move the chains more methodically. That doesn't mean he isn't capable of going downfield, but the Carolina Panthers have always been eager to limit this and reduce the risk of mistakes.

That changed against the Los Angeles Rams. Being behind meant Young and head coach Dave Canales had to force the issue a little bit more. Thankfully, Carolina also now has two wide receivers capable of getting to the second and third levels quickly enough to do damage.

The improvements were notable. When Young got the chance to air it out, he seized it. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker met their end of the bargain, for the most part. The timing and velocity of his throws were outstanding, especially considering the swirling wind he had to cope with throughout the contest.

Young's air yards per attempt were the highest of the campaign. It came at the perfect time, and it enabled the Panthers to get their noses in front in the clutch, which is where the improving quarterback typically thrives.

Bryce Young did everything he could

Bryce Young is developing a reputation for being flawless in high-stakes situations, especially in the clutch. Thanks to a sterling fightback from the Panthers, he got the chance to build even more momentum with the game on the line.

Young's poise is a special trait. Dave Canales outlined how rare it is to have a quarterback with nerves of steel, one who maintains a demeanor that allows him to move on from one play to the next. And his cold-bloodedness came to the fore on a stunning fourth-quarter drive that took full advantage of a blocked punt from Isaiah Simmons.

The signal-caller began it by delivering a strike to Tetairoa McMillan off play-action. It ended with Young displaying incredible touch on a corner end-zone throw to Jalen Coker that was expertly brought in for a touchdown.

The Rams answered with a touchdown of their own. Young had some time to move the chains for a potentially game-tying field goal, but a critical drop from Jimmy Horn Jr. ended the contest with a heartbreaking defeat.

Young did all he could. He had his matchup on the fourth down, but Horn fluffed his lines. It was a sad end to a heroic effort, and he left Bank of America Stadium with his head held high.