5 NFL Draft prospects who could reunite with Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers could draft Roydell Williams

The Carolina Panthers picked up an intriguing running back option in free agency. Rico Dowdle is the man tasked with filling the void left by recently released veteran Miles Sanders. Looking at how the second-round pick fluffed his lines almost constantly, the bar isn't high for improvements.

Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard will be the one-two backfield punch. But with Jonathon Brooks expected to miss the entire 2025 campaign through injury, the Panthers would be wise to find another option at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Roydell Williams is no stranger to Bryce Young. He's a physical runner and one of the better pass protectors in this running back class. After performing well with Alabama in 2022 and 2023, transferring to Florida State came with disastrous consequences.

Williams turned out just four times due to injury. These medical red flags warrant further investigation. Depending on what comes from the health assessments, there's a chance this will hurt his stock considerably.

Whether it's with a Day 3 pick or undrafted free agency, Williams will get a shot in the NFL. If the Panthers want some bang for their buck with a ground-and-pound understudy for Hubbard and Dowdle, he could enter the discussion.

Carolina Panthers could draft Traeshon Holden

Traeshon Holden became a useful red-zone weapon for Bryce Young at Alabama in 2022. The wide receiver didn't finish his college career with the Crimson Tide, transferring to Oregon in pursuit of enough playing time to get noticed by NFL scouts.

Much like the situation with Ja'Corey Brooks, nobody would accuse Holden of being elite from a speed standpoint. What he does have is the prototypical size for an NFL wide receiver with dependable hands and a relentless attitude.

That should give Holden a fighting chance. He's projected to be taken at some stage on Day 3 of the draft. There is nothing especially flashy about his play; he's just a hard worker who does most things well.

Holden is a willing blocker against the run. He excels in the intermediate areas of the field through sound body control and awareness of soft spots in zone coverage. As previously mentioned, his prowess in the red zone is something that should easily transition to the pro ranks.

If Holden can enhance his route tree and find ways to become more of an after-the-catch threat, he could emerge as a rough diamond in this draft. The Panthers would be wise to seek Young's counsel when examining his credentials in greater detail.