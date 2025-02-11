5 players who could reunite with Ejiro Evero on the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Justin Strnad

The Carolina Panthers gave Ejiro Evero one of his old linebackers last offseason when Josey Jewell came into the fold. While he didn't become the inspirational figure they lost when Frankie Luvu signed for the Washington Commanders, his production was decent enough aside from a few injury problems.

Carolina could fortify their defensive second level in the coming months. Jewell and Trevin Wallace are the only dependable options under contract right now. That could change if veteran Shaq Thompson gets another short-term deal, although much will depend on how his recovery from a torn Achilles is going.

If the Panthers decide more is required and Evero wants someone familiar with his schematic demands, Justin Strnad could be an option.

The former fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest emerged from a special teams force to an established rotational piece in 2024, gaining 73 tackles, three sacks, and eight tackles for loss from 59 percent of the Denver Broncos' defensive snaps. He's also got experience on the interior or the edge — versatility the Panthers currently lack.

Strnad is an unrestricted free agent and hasn't turned 30 years old yet. A situation could emerge where the Broncos offer him a new deal. If not, then his production when called upon this season should be enough for another opportunity elsewhere.

This would improve the Panthers' depth if nothing else.

Carolina Panthers could sign Justin Simmons

The Panthers have some difficult decisions with their safety room this offseason. Dan Morgan has four major contributors from the recently concluded campaign out of contract and looking for new deals. It would be surprising if more than one returned.

Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott both linked up with Ejiro Evero heading into the 2024 season. Neither excelled, so both will be moved on swiftly in favor of better options.

Xavier Woods' status is trickier. The veteran's been an ever-present over the last three seasons but displayed inconsistencies this season. Carolina could offer him a short-term extension, but his predicament could easily go the other way.

The Panthers are going to extend Sam Franklin Jr. While the former undrafted free agent offers almost nothing to the defensive rotation, he remains one of the league's most prolific special teams gunners. Regardless of whether he stays or not, Carolina's backend needs a makeover.

Evero and Justin Simmons have worked together before. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the league's best at the peak of his powers. His influence is regressing slightly, but this could be a nice short-term option and a strong leadership presence in the locker room.

Simmons showed enough with the Atlanta Falcons to suggest he's got a couple more years left. His familiarity with Evero would make the transition from Carolina's division rival seamless.