5 possible trade destinations for Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson
By Dean Jones
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are much further ahead than anyone expected in Year 1 of their comprehensive rebuild under the new regime. They easily disposed of the Carolina Panthers last time out despite rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels lasting just one series. This could also change general manager Adam Peters' thought process before the trade deadline.
Peters won't do anything rash, that's not his style. But if there is a good deal to be had, the former San Francisco 49ers executive won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
They are reportedly looking to acquire another wide receiver at some stage. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin and some useful roleplayers. Adding someone like Diontae Johnson - a man with Pro Bowl-caliber credentials - could give their playoff aspirations a shot in the arm.
Turning to someone like Johnson, who's still one of the league's best separators, would also be a tremendous boost for Daniels. This is a team going places. They're not one piece away, but the Commanders have already proven they can hang with the elite.
Los Angeles Chargers
After parting ways with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers' passing attack has taken a notable step back. They are averaging just 183.7 passing yards per game. Ladd McConkey looks like a solid possession receiver. But Quentin Johnson and Josh Palmer represent an underwhelming outside tandem.
Jim Harbaugh was always going to adopt a more physical, run-first style. It's also worth remembering that he has a genuine franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, who looks restricted without the necessary weapons to provide consistency through the air.
Things are hanging in the balance at 3-3. That won't be going unnoticed by Harbaugh, who could look to the trade market for another prolific pass-catcher if the price is right. Unfortunately for him, the Panthers would drive a hard bargain for Diontae Johnson despite acquiring him for a late-round pick swap and cornerback Donte Jackson.
Johnson could help the Chargers enormously. Whether it's something Harbaugh would legitimately consider in Year 1 of his tenure is another matter.