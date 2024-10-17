5 potential Commanders' weaknesses the Carolina Panthers must exploit in Week 7
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers can exploit defensive line
The Washington Commanders' defensive line was once an area of real strength. Ron Rivera spent significant draft resources on fortifying the unit, but it never quite met expectations.
Chase Young and Montez Sweat were traded before the 2023 deadline. The Commanders also received some awful news after Jonathan Allen suffered a pectoral tear in Week 6 at the Baltimore Ravens and will be out for the season.
Couple this with Dorance Armstrong Jr. - their best edge presence by a considerable margin - also potentially missing Week 7 with a rib issue, and Washington's defensive line could be a weak link. There are still talented players such as Daron Payne and second-round rookie Johnny Newton to call upon, but it's far from the force of old.
The Carolina Panthers have a much-improved offensive line who've quickly emerged as a shining light amid the chaos. Taking the Commanders lightly is not an option, but Dave Canales should feel confident the protection in front of Andy Dalton can have their way with Washington's defensive trenches.
Carolina Panthers can exploit underperforming cornerbacks
There isn't much the Panthers will be able to do against Jayden Daniels based on their defensive frailties through six weeks. The No. 2 pick is already up there with the elite-level quarterbacks around the league. He's a nightmare to scheme against as an exceptional passer who can also generate significant yards on the ground. Carolina needs to score plenty of points to stand any chance of keeping up.
That will be difficult within what promises to be an electrifying atmosphere at Northwest Stadium. It's not impossible by any stretch, especially considering Washington's cornerbacks have woefully underperformed in 2024.
This was a big concern before the campaign and remains a weak link that could potentially hold them back. Benjamin St-Juste is a liability susceptible to giving up big plays. Rookie Mike Sainristil is coming along nicely but is also prone to errors. Noah Igbinoghene is unsteady on occasion. Former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is on the fringes with his prospects hanging by a thread.
Carolina needs to exploit this weakness early and often. Confidence isn't high surrounding the group among Washington's fanbase. The Panthers have more than enough firepower to cause untold complications if Andy Dalton provides an assured presence under center.
Whether it's enough to achieve an unlikely success is another matter.