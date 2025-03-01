5 realistic free-agent wide receivers Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers must consider Noah Brown

Finding someone who can stretch the field and cause defensive infringements should be high on the Carolina Panthers' list of priorities this offseason. They are hard to find, but Noah Brown's performances last season are worth investigating more thoroughly.

Brown is a dynamic playmaker at the peak of his powers. The former seventh-round selection didn't do enough to make the Houston Texans' 53-man roster over the summer. He signed for the Washington Commanders almost immediately after his release and became a focal point within Kliff Kingsbury's schematic concepts.

It was a difficult situation for Brown. Even so, he acquitted himself well overall. Nobody will ever forget his Hail Mary miracle catch against the Chicago Bears, which helped the Commanders secure 12 regular-season wins to book their place in the postseason. Unfortunately for the Ohio State product, he wasn't able to feature.

The Commanders lost Brown to a serious internal injury that could have been a lot worse. He's expected to make a full recovery, but Dan Morgan must be satisfied by his medical assessments if the Panthers go down this route.

Washington could look to extend Brown depending on the money involved. The Panthers would be wise to keep a close eye on developments.

Carolina Panthers must consider Elijah Moore

Things haven't gone quite according to plan for Elijah Moore throughout his NFL journey so far. However, there are several mitigating factors attached.

Moore was drafted No. 34 overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. Injuries blighted his rookie year, but the lack of quarterback consistency didn't do him any favors either. The AFC East team opted to cash in while they could, trading him to the Cleveland Browns.

This was set to provide newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson with another versatile weapon in the passing game. It never came to fruition thanks to the signal-caller's erratic performance levels that showed no signs of improvement before he went down with a torn Achilles.

The former Ole Miss standout still has 200 receptions for 2,162 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over his four-year career. Moore is not yet 25 years old with four NFL seasons under his belt. If the pass-catcher lands in a more stable environment with a quarterback capable of getting him the football, all hope is not lost just yet.

For the first time in a while, the Panthers can offer that. They have stability among the coaching staff and a potential franchise-caliber presence under center, Bryce Young. That makes them a much more attractive destination.