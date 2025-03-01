5 realistic free-agent wide receivers Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers must consider Darius Slayton

It'll probably be someone fans aren't expecting. Those dreaming of a marquee splash for Tee Higgins will be out of luck. The Carolina Panthers are doing things differently under general manager Dan Morgan — rash gambles and mortgaging the team's future aren't part of the equation anymore.

That doesn't mean the Panthers will sit on their hands. Morgan is aggressive and will examine all potential options available. One wide receiver has been linked to Carolina more in recent weeks. He also offers something a little different from what's already on the books.

Much like the situation with Elijah Moore, Darius Slayton wasn't exactly aided by consistent quarterback play during his final two seasons with the New York Giants. That makes his numbers more impressive when looking at the bigger picture.

Slayton's stats have never been jaw-dropping. Even so, his ability to stretch the field and get to the second and third levels quickly has the scope to open things up for Bryce Young underneath if he ends up in Carolina.

This would be more expensive than the other names mentioned. Slayton is expected to command $15.76 million per season on his next deal according to Spotrac. If the Panthers decide to pursue the player, they shouldn't have much trouble structuring the contract to benefit everybody.

Carolina Panthers must consider Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks' best days are probably long gone. But if the Panthers are looking for another savvy veteran capable of getting open consistently, he could be a nice stopgap to consider next season.

Cooks isn't getting any younger at 31 years old and his influence waned with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. Quarterback Dak Prescott's injury saw everyone aside from CeeDee Lamb take a step back, and the former first-round pick also dealt with injury issues that restricted him to 10 games.

The Cowboys will let Cooks take his chances elsewhere. He's got a better résumé than most with six 1,000-yard receiving seasons throughout his career. Some of the dynamic explosiveness might have deserted him, but the right scheme and better distribution under center from Bryce Young could be a low-risk, high-reward pickup for the Panthers if the money is right.

At this stage of his NFL journey, Cooks is looking for the right fit rather than a substantial payday. Carolina is a team on the up with a quarterback who took a significant leap forward in 2024. That could be enough to tip the scales, although that changes if a team with a better chance to contend immediately comes calling.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis