5 Super Bowl stars the Carolina Panthers must target in 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers must target Zack Baun

There was another linebacker on show that could also cash in when free agency hits. Zack Baun's surge to one of the league's most dominant second-level enforcers this season became a driving force during the Philadelphia Eagles' sensational Super Bowl triumph. It also added more dollars to his contract demands this offseason.

Baun does everything well. He's a strong presence against the run who can also rush the passer when given opportunities. The former Wisconsin standout excels in coverage, making him the complete package and a hot free-agent commodity if the Eagles cannot reach a compromise on his contract extension.

The Carolina Panthers need to invest heavily in defense this offseason. Dan Morgan admitted not doing enough to provide defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with the personnel to deploy his 3-4 base scheme effectively. What followed as a historically bad campaign, conceding the most single-season points in NFL history.

Morgan isn't going to make the same mistake this time around. The Panthers need help at all three levels on defense. They might be content with Trevin Wallace and Josey Jewell in their linebacking corps, but there's no doubt Baun represents a significant upgrade on anything Carolina has right now.

Baun is expected to get around $9.7 million per year on his next deal. That might be a conservative estimate from Spotrac looking at his dominant Super Bowl showing.

Carolina Panthers must target Milton Williams

The Panthers need to get serious with their options in the defensive trenches. Losing Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown after one game of the 2024 campaign wasn't ideal, but this unit doesn't have the right starting quality or depth to be impactful.

Nobody aside from Brown should consider themselves safe from the chop. Dan Morgan invested heavily in the offensive line during his first offseason with great success. He must do the same to the defensive side in the coming months.

One name being linked with the Panthers did his chances of a bumper contract in free agency no harm at all.

Milton Williams was an overlooked contributor to Philadelphia's defensive front this season. Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter gain the lion's share of headlines, but the former third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech's efforts guarantee a robust market in free agency if the Eagles let things get that far.

Williams boosted his stock considerably on the biggest stage of all. The interior force was a menace from start to finish, securing two sacks and a fumble recovery. His pass-rushing moves bamboozled the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line en route to a dominant showing from Vic Fangio's squad.

With a projected contract of $12 million per season potentially coming his way, the Panthers would be foolish not to make Williams one of their top priorities when the legal tampering period begins.