5 weakest Carolina Panthers position groups heading into 2025 offseason

Carolina Panthers defensive line

This is arguably the biggest need above all else. The Carolina Panthers defensive line is in desperate need of reinforcements after a campaign that will go down in the NFL record books for all the wrong reasons.

Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown after just one game didn't help. This took away Carolina's most dominant interior force immediately. And nobody else had the quality to cope.

The Panthers gave up 179.8 yards per game against the run in 2024. That was the league's worst by more than 30 rushing yards. They couldn't stop anybody and the entire defense suffered. It was an embarrassing capitulation — one that Ejiro Evero couldn't solve effectively.

Shy Tuttle is not a nose tackle. This experiment needs to end during the offseason. What that means for the lineman's future is anyone's guess, but Dan Morgan needs to take matters out of Evero's hands in this instance.

Carolina should give A'Shawn Robinson another year. The formidable presence lacked dependability against the run but flashed as a pass-rusher. This was exactly the opposite of what fans were expecting when he joined the Panthers in free agency.

After that, everyone is disposable aside from Brown and perhaps sixth-round rookie Jaden Crumedy. DeShawn Williams, LaBryan Ray, and Raequan Williams aren't up to the required standard. Morgan must address the defensive trenches with the same investment he gave the offensive line last spring.

Carolina Panthers linebackers

The defensive second level used to be an area of significant strength for Carolina. Their success throughout franchise history is predicated on dominant linebacking corps setting the tone. From Dan Morgan to Jon Beason, Thomas Davis Sr., and Luke Kuechly, it's been an area of strength for decades.

Kuechly's bombshell retirement in 2020 ignited a downward spiral. It went from an integral piece of the defensive puzzle to a weak link. Things looked bleak heading into the 2024 campaign when the Panthers got complacent regarding Frankie Luvu's extension, which resulted in the ferocious linebacker joining the Washington Commanders in free agency.

This was a grave error in judgment from Morgan and Brandt Tilis. As Luvu earned second-team All-Pro honors and reached the NFC Championship game, the Panthers toiled. His presence was sorely missed on and off the field. Nobody around could step up and fill the void effectively.

Free-agent signing Josey Jewell performed well over the second half of 2024, although his 52.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 165th out of 189 qualifying linebackers. Rookie Trevin Wallace flashed promise but nothing more. Shaq Thompson's campaign ended after two games with another long-term. His future is hanging in the balance.

The Panthers need to fortify their linebacking corps in some capacity. That remains the case whether Thompson is re-signed or not.