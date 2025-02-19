5 wide receiver options for Panthers with Tee Higgins officially off the board

Carolina Panthers could sign Dyami Brown

There are some with higher upside than most upon further examination of wide receivers set to embark on free agency. What general manager Dan Morgan must figure out is which ones could help immediately and, more importantly, embrace the Carolina Panthers' culture shift under head coach Dave Canales.

Having stability will help. Bryce Young's resurgence over the second half of 2024 represents something else that makes the Panthers a more attractive destination. Morgan has plenty of options, so taking a chance on someone like Dyami Brown wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Brown is no stranger to the region having enjoyed a prolific college career at North Carolina. He was a third-round pick by the Washington Commanders but couldn't establish himself over the first three years of his professional career.

This trend continued under the new regime initially. When Noah Brown went to injured reserve with a serious internal issue, the Commanders gave the West Mecklenburg High School product more opportunities to flourish.

It was the chance Brown had been waiting for. The wideout became an important weapon for Jayden Daniels down the stretch and during Washington's memorable playoff run to the NFC Championship game. Aside from a costly fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles, his growing influence was pleasing.

Brown comes with risk considering his overall body of work. At the same time, this resurgence when all hope seemed lost could be the start of something more.

Carolina Panthers could sign Marquise Brown

The Panthers need to get legitimate playmakers for Bryce Young. Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and veteran Adam Thielen will help, but that won't be enough if Carolina wants to enter the NFC South title picture in 2025.

Considering the cash constraints Dan Morgan is working under, taking calculated risks is an approach to consider. That brings Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown firmly under the microscope.

Brown was expected to be an X-factor for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The pass-catcher boasts the explosiveness and ability to create yards after the catch that looked well-suited to Andy Reid's creative scheme. Unfortunately, an injury derailed his progress and left him on the shelf until Week 15.

This was a lot of football to miss. Brown came back for the playoff run but had missed too much time to become a serious influence in the passing attack. Now, he embarks on free agency once again.

There are red flags with Brown, mainly on the health front. He's not completed a full season since 2021 when he went over 1,000 receiving yards with the Baltimore Ravens. He's expected to command an annual salary of $7.95 million per season on his next deal according to Spotrac, which is on the generous side considering his injury complications of late.

This is a high-risk, high-reward signing for the Panthers. Whether he's under serious consideration remains to be seen.