5 wide receivers Carolina Panthers could have drafted over Jonathan Mingo
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Tank Dell
One didn't have to look far for Tank Dell supporters among the Carolina Panthers' fanbase during the pre-draft process in 2023. Many of them wanted Scott Fitterer to bring him on board thanks to his unique blend of aggressiveness and ability to generate yards after the catch. Unfortunately, they had different ideas and went with Jonathan Mingo instead.
Everything worked out pretty well for Dell, who ended up with the Houston Texans. He hit the ground running with rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, forming a close bond with the signal-caller to spearhead them to an AFC South title and postseason triumph.
The Panthers were looking for a supposedly more physical presence. But as former wideout Steve Smith Sr. - who was a big fan of Dell during his evaluations - proved on countless occasions throughout his potential Pro Football Hall of Fame career; it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.
Those who were clamoring for the Panthers to draft Dell can only shake their heads in collective regret. Thankfully, the team's new group of fledgling pass-catchers comes with far greater promise.
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Josh Downs
If the Panthers had looked a little closer to home for wide receiver assistance during the 2023 NFL Draft, things might have been different. Specifically, bringing Josh Downs into the fold rather than focusing their attention on Jonathan Mingo.
Downs enjoyed a standout college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He's continued this trend with the Indianapolis Colts after being taken No. 79 overall. This is even more impressive when one considers the quarterback dysfunction around the organization thanks to No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson's injury problems and poor performances.
The Panthers are working hard to rid the organization of previous errors in judgment. General manager Dan Morgan was part of that front office, but it's evident that the former linebacker wasn't too keen on how things were being approached.
It'll take time and there is a lot of hard work ahead. However, the Panthers are moving with more professionalism and are not afraid to cut their losses on players like Mingo, who was overdrafted and never came close to reaching his billing.
Win some, lose some.