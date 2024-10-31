5 wide receivers Carolina Panthers could sign to replace Diontae Johnson in 2025
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Tutu Atwell
Tutu Atwell isn't the biggest wide receiver. He's not the most imposing, either. However, there's a lot to like about his ability to make plays when his number is called.
Atwell got more work than usual with the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the season with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua out of the lineup. The former second-round selection brought in 66.7 percent of his targets for 350 receiving yards, increasing his route success percentage to 61.1 according to Pro Football Reference for good measure.
Normal service has resumed for Atwell with Kupp and Nacua returning to health. He got just two targets against the Minnesota Vikings, which is frustrating. Something that could see the player look for a destination where he could potentially become a focal point in 2025 free agency.
The Carolina Panthers could provide that. Atwell's explosiveness and elusiveness would be an asset. His ability to make an impact in the return game is another positive to this possibility.
Carolina Panthers could sign Elijah Moore
There was so much promise attached to Elijah Moore coming out of college. Things haven't quite gone according to plan so far, but he's not exactly landed in the most profitable environments over his two stops so far.
The less said about the New York Jets, the better. Moore struggled to generate any momentum and was traded to the Cleveland Browns. This was followed by career-high targets, receptions, and receiving yards in 2023, but Deshaun Watson's difficulties under center didn't help.
One only has to look at Moore's performance against the Baltimore Ravens with Jameis Winston under center to see how much difference a solid signal-caller makes. He secured eight receptions from 12 targets for 85 receiving yards. There was trust between the quarterback and pass-catcher that wasn't evident previously. It also played a significant role in the Browns gaining a shocking success over their AFC North rivals.
The former Ole Miss standout is still just 24 years old and seems to have rid himself of the concentration issues that blighted his early NFL journey. Much will depend on the cost, but this would be a decent option for the Panthers all things considered.