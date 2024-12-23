5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. the Cardinals

Although some fans are more concerned about the Carolina Panthers' draft standing than wins at this point, that's not an opinion shared by head coach Dave Canales and his players. Something that was reflected in their dramatic overtime triumph over the Arizona Cardinals.

This was a great way for Carolina to conclude its regular-season home engagements. The Panthers bounced back after a woeful outing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. They are not the finished product by any stretch, but this effort was another sign that things are heading in the right direction under Canales' guidance.

The Panthers are no longer the league's laughingstock. They've doubled their win total from last season and their overall body of work over the last seven games is immensely encouraging. If general manager Dan Morgan recruits well this offseason, their chances of success in 2025 are only going to improve.

That's for the future. For now, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's overtime victory versus the Cardinals.

Winner No. 1

Robert Hunt - Carolina Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers identified Robert Hunt as their marquee free-agent target quickly. They gave him a whopping contract to get this deal over the line. It's been money well spent.

Hunt's been nothing short of sensational throughout the campaign. He's a mauler in the run game and offers exceptional pass protection for good measure. The former second-round pick fought through illness to take part in this one. More importantly, it was another accomplished effort from the formidable interior offensive lineman.

Carolina was criticized for spending so lavishly on Hunt when there were glaring holes elsewhere. Those who threw shade deserve a big slice of humble pie. If the Panthers had a few more wins, the right guard would be firmly in the Pro Bowl conversation.

Hunt's partnership with edge protector Taylor Moton on the right-hand side is among the league's best. This game was another prime example.