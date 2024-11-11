5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. the NY Giants
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers didn't have the benefit of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen once again. They are erring on the side of caution as he nears a return from his torn hamstring. One would expect to see him after the bye week, which could be the end of David Moore's prominent involvement based on this showing.
Moore is a square peg in a round hole. The Panthers are moving forward with a young core who are all developing encouraging chemistry with improving quarterback Bryce Young. Once Thielen comes back to become the possession receiver capable of dependability on short to intermediate routes, things are only going to improve.
That might come at the expense of Moore, who lacks explosiveness and suffers from concentration issues on occasion. He brought in two receptions from four targets for 18 receiving yards against the New York Giants. His only punt return went for a measly six yards to round off a mildly disappointing afternoon at the office.
The Panthers dug deep to secure success despite Moore's lack of production. But it would be a surprise if the former seventh-round selection was involved much after the bye with Thielen eager to get back involved.
Winner No. 5
Joe Gilbert - Carolina Panthers OL coach
The Panthers offensive line is dealing with some injury problems. Starting center Austin Corbett is a long-term absentee after suffering a season-ending torn bicep. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu missed his second-straight game, which was a potential problem considering how prolific the Giants' defensive front is when firing on all cylinders.
Once again, the offensive line didn't miss a beat. One could signal out almost anybody across the unit for their outstanding production and cohesiveness. Instead, we're going to give Joe Gilbert some well-deserved plaudits.
Carolina's new offensive line coach is doing a remarkable job in difficult circumstances. Gilbert has his men ready for battle and aware of their assignments every week regardless of who's starting. They are fundamentally sound. They communicate well and keep things churning even without some established figures to call upon.
One only has to look at how Brady Christensen and Cade Mays are performing to see that. Both players struggled for consistency under previous regimes. Both have a new lease of life under Gilbert, who is undoubtedly one of the best additions made by head coach Dave Canales.