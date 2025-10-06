5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' comeback success against Dolphins

Winner No. 2

A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL

The Carolina Panthers' defensive front came under fire almost constantly last season. Losing Derrick Brown after just one game was a body blow, which placed raised expectations on others that couldn't be met.

A'Shawn Robinson was among the most glaring disappointments. Ejiro Evero switched him to the nose tackle spot this offseason after some hefty investments in the defensive trenches. This has provided the spark to much better fortunes.

Robinson didn't seem too keen on playing the nose last season. Looking at the way he sets a core base on running plays and flashing explosiveness in obvious pass-rushing situations, he seems tailor-made to be the team's anchor.

The Alabama product was nothing short of outstanding throughout. Robinson is an imposing figure who is very difficult to stop once momentum is established. And the Dolphins had absolutely no answer in Week 5.

Loser No. 1

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

Mike Jackson Sr. has been a high-quality addition to the Carolina Panthers. The veteran cornerback came in last season and performed well in difficult circumstances. More was expected this time around after his new contract, but he's more than met them so far.

That said, this wasn't Jackson's best showing. The former Miami Hurricanes standout was inconsistent in coverage, especially when lined up against Jaylen Waddle. He got burned deep on a long touchdown catch that could have tipped the scales in Miami's favor. Fortunately, it didn't affect the overall outcome.

Jackson had some decent moments, but they were fleeting. Nobody should be pressing the panic button, especially looking at his overall body of work this season. That should provide confidence in his chances of bouncing back, which will be needed going up against George Pickens and the formidable Dallas Cowboys offense at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6.

Winner No. 3

Christian Rozeboom - Carolina Panthers LB

The linebacking corps took some severe heat for another lackluster performance against the New England Patriots. Fans were calling for change, which raised the stakes in no uncertain terms heading into this one.

Christian Rozeboom was under a glaring microscope. The veteran free-agent signing wasn't expected to be a starter in 2025. However, the unfortunate concussion issues that led to Josey Jewell's stunning release changed everything.

It was a lot to ask. Rozeboom struggled to meet even modest expectations, and patience was wearing thin. Thankfully for the player and the Panthers, he showed enough resolve to bounce back emphatically.

This was Rozeboom's best performance since joining the Panthers, and it's not particularly close. He was always around the action, stifling Miami's rushing attack while also holding his own in coverage after some early jitters.

Rozeboom set a new standard for himself. Keeping this up is the next challenge.