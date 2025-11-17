5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' overtime statement against Falcons

Winner No. 4

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers have a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for the first time since D.J. Moore was traded to the Chicago Bears. And they don't win this game without the accomplished performance of first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales had the conviction to take McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Most thought they would take a defensive player with the selection, but the Panthers believed this was the spark that could ignite their offense. There is enough evidence to suggest those in power were correct in their assessments.

McMillan tormented the Atlanta Falcons almost from start to finish. His ability to create separation, the explosiveness to create yards after the catch, and his red-zone prowess came to the fore in no uncertain terms. The Arizona product brought in eight receptions from 12 targets for 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns. And he is firmly in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

Loser No. 2

D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB

As previously mentioned, it was hard to find holes in Carolina's performance. They fought hard to get over the line, and they caused the Falcons endless problems offensively. But if there was one player who once again failed to meet expectations on the defensive side of the football, it was D.J. Wonnum.

Wonnum's good work doesn't necessarily show up on the stat sheet. There were times when he got into the backfield, but it didn't happen consistently enough. The veteran edge rusher also displayed flaws when it came to setting the edge on running plays, and he is clearly being outperformed by rookie second-rounder Nic Scourton right now.

The Panthers need more from Wonnum, especially after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten by the Buffalo Bills, leaving them only half a game out of first place in the NFC South. If he cannot raise performance levels, general manager Dan Morgan will likely go in a different direction next spring.

Winner No. 5

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young came in for scathing criticism after his lackluster performance against the New Orleans Saints. Some in the media began questioning whether he was the best man to lead the Panthers long-term. But, as has been the case throughout his career, he bounced back well.

Young must wish he could play the Falcons every week. The signal-caller has enjoyed phenomenal success against Atlanta throughout his career, and this was his most prolific performance yet. The Alabama product was nothing short of sensational, breaking Cam Newton's franchise record for most passing yards in a single game, adding three touchdowns to lead Carolina to prominence.

This silenced the doubters, at least for now. Young was spectacular, displaying the poise and ruthless determination that came through in the clutch once again. The fact that he was doing this in severe pain after reaggravating his ankle injury makes this outing even more impressive.