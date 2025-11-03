5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' stunning upset over the Packers

Winner No. 2

Nic Scourton - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Carolina Panthers needed a massive effort from rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton. They will be without the services of veteran Patrick Jones II following season-ending back surgery. Fellow first-year pro Princely Umanmielen also missed the trip to Lambeau Field, leaving Ejiro Evero's options wafer-thin on the ground.

Scourton is further ahead than Umanmielen. He's taken to the professional ranks well, and Week 9 represented another strong indicator of the tools he can bring to the table as a potential long-term franchise cornerstone.

The former Texas A&M prospect was nothing short of relentless. Scourton's run-stopping prowess continues to excel. There is explosiveness and urgency in obvious pass-rushing situations. A lot of his good work didn't show up on the stat sheet, but it was nonetheless impressive.

General manager Dan Morgan thought he'd found a steal when he traded up for Scourton at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's quickly repaying this faith.

Loser No. 1

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

It was hard to pick holes, especially on the defensive side of the football. But there was one moment that could have put this game beyond all doubt long before the walk-off field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald.

Jordan Love was scrambling after the Panthers' defensive front collapsed the pocket quickly. The signal-caller threw up a prayer into the end zone across his body, but there was nobody there but cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. with nothing but daylight ahead of him.

Jackson dropped a lay-up, which could have even gone for a pick-six. We'll never know, and this was a microcosm of how the campaign has gone for last year's trade acquisition from the Seattle Seahawks overall.

Any explosive plays the Panthers gave up in this one, although there were not many, came when Jackson was covering. Matt LaFleur knew better than to test Jaycee Horn, a familiar tale in 2025.

Winner No. 3

Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers RB

The Panthers finally relented, giving Rico Dowdle lead-running back responsibilities at the expense of Chuba Hubbard. It's nothing more than the free-agent signing deserved, and he only strengthened his standing with another superb showing against the Packers.

Dowdle runs with purpose, explosiveness, and aggression. He loves nothing more than punishing opposing defenses. They are going to tackle him at some stage, but it always takes a monumental effort.

The Packers had no answer for Dowdle. He shouldered a heavy burden as expected, accumulating 130 rushing yards and two scores from 25 carries. He took a lot of hits and even missed time briefly during the game, but it would have taken an army to get him off the field after working so hard for this spot.

Carolina will keep riding this wave. And if the same trend continues over the second half of 2025, general manager Dan Morgan could offer him an extension to stick around.