6 losers (and 1 winner) from Panthers' ugly loss against the Patriots

Loser No. 2

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

D.J. Johnson came into the game on the back of his most impressive performance since being drafted. However, as has typically been the case throughout his career, he was unable to build on it.

The Carolina Panthers traded up to acquire Johnson at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. This was a grave error of judgment, but the absence of D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II thrust the former Oregon standout into a starting role once again.

This was Johnson's moment to prove worthy of being a long-term piece of the puzzle. He failed to capitalize. He didn't generate any meaningful pressure. He was unable to maintain his gap discipline against the run. The New England Patriots exploited him as a weak link, and they took great pleasure in doing so.

Johnson is not an NFL-caliber starter. There is no denying that after what he's put on tape.

DJ Johnson should not play another snap — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 28, 2025

Loser No. 3

Carolina Panthers offensive line

The Panthers' offensive line is noticeably missing the presence of stud right guard Robert Hunt. They've flashed dominant capabilities at times this season, but this was arguably their worst performance of the campaign so far.

New England's defense front managed to collapse the pocket with alarming frequency. The Panthers gave up no fewer than 13 pressures in the first half, and things didn't get much better after that. Taylor Moton was unsurprisingly the best of a bad bunch, but the interior crumbled almost from start to finish.

Hopefully, this is just a blip rather than the beginning of something more concerning. The protection needs to set the tone. It relaxes everybody — Bryce Young, included. When it doesn't meet expectations, that's where the problems arise.

Next up is a stern test against the Miami Dolphins' pass-rushing trio of Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, and Jaelan Phillips. Anything less than supreme execution won't be tolerated.

Loser No. 4

Tre'von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers S

Tre'von Moehrig was nothing short of sensational last weekend against the Falcons. The standout safety looked explosive, made things happen closer to the line of scrimmage, and displayed the dominant traits Carolina expected when they spent lavish sums to bring him on board in free agency.

Moehrig didn't build on this outstanding performance versus the New England Patriots. The former TCU standout looked a lot more sluggish than usual. He was slow to the contact point and didn't showcase the physicality needed to make a difference. This was a bad combination that wasn't exactly helped by Carolina's linebackers failing to meet expectations.

The Panthers' defense regressed. Moehrig wasn't the only one to blame, but he's held to a higher standard. A massive response is needed, especially with the explosive Miami Dolphins offense coming to town in Week 5 for a must-win contest with significant implications.