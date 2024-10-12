7 quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could draft to replace Bryce Young in 2025
By Dean Jones
Benching Bryce Young was a monumental call from head coach Dave Canales so soon into his tenure. The Carolina Panthers are among the league's bottom feeders despite showing slight signs of life with veteran Andy Dalton under center. That does nothing for their long-term aspirations, so general manager Dan Morgan and others in positions of power must come up with a plan - and quickly - to finally get this franchise trending upward.
The Panthers made a significant investment in Young. What they failed to do was assess their roster effectively and put the correct support system around the signal-caller. He's not without blame, but this environment sapped any confidence he had despite the improved energy in the building when Canales came into the fold.
What the future holds for Young is anyone's guess. The Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama could get another shot and potentially improve with some time out of the firing line. There's also a chance the Panthers cut their losses entirely with trust broken on both sides.
With this in mind, here are seven quarterbacks the Panthers could draft in 2025 to replace Young if that's the path Carolina chooses.
Quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could draft to replace Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers could draft Garrett Nussmeier
This is not a particularly strong quarterback class. There will be one or two who emerge into productive starters, but there are uncertainties around almost everyone. There is no C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, or Jayden Daniels in this year's crop of college hopefuls. That's why the evaluation and pre-draft interview stages are more important than ever.
Garrett Nussmeier has the unenviable task of replacing Daniels following his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign at LSU. That's a daunting challenge for almost anybody, but the young signal-caller is performing well. He's got a cannon for an arm and seems to thrive in the big moments, which is a solid foundation from which to build.
Nussmeier's completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 1,652 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just four interceptions this season. He's got the rapid release and next-level velocity normally associated with LSU quarterbacks. He's also got rich NFL bloodlines with his father Doug Nussmeier plying his trade in the league. He is currently the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach.
If Nussmeier can improve his decision-making with more experience and add a little extra mass to his frame, he quickly becomes a prospect of interest.