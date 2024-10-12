7 quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could draft to replace Bryce Young in 2025
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Jalen Milroe
The last time the Carolina Panthers had any legitimate success, they had Cam Newton under center. He was an electrifying dual-threat weapon with an imposing physical stature that became a nightmare for opposing defenses to scheme against. Injuries began taking their toll and he was quickly overlooked when his talents waned, but the 2015 NFL MVP's place in league history is secure.
Asking anyone from this class to reach the heights Newton accomplished at the peak of his powers is pushing things. However, Jalen Milroe is the sort of signal-caller who could potentially become a force with a similar playing style.
The four-star high school recruit out of Texas boasts a phenomenal deep ball. Milroe is rawer than sushi, but he's demonstrating encouraging progress while also being prone to mistakes when the first read isn't there. His creativity off-script is outstanding, matched by an imposing running style that makes him a difficult proposition to bring down once momentum is generated.
This would be a development pick for the Carolina Panthers. Milroe doesn't look like a Day 1 starter despite his experience in a pro-style offense. His footwork needs significant work, as does the player's processing and throwing release before confidence about his chances increases.
Carolina Panthers could draft Carson Beck
One could make a strong case for Carson Beck being the best quarterback prospect in this class. He was projected by many to be the No. 1 overall selection before the campaign. However, his production with the Georgia Bulldogs hasn't cemented his status atop the draft as yet.
Beck has the ideal size and frame for an NFL quarterback. He processes the field well and shows a nice touch on his throws. The prospect's performance levels have dipped somewhat from the 2023 season, which is a slight concern despite the obvious tools he brings to the table.
The signal-caller has outstanding timing and pre-snap recognition of defensive alignments. Beck doesn't have the biggest arm, but it's sufficient enough. He's also considered more of a pocket passer rather than someone who can make things happen off-script.
Finishing the season strongly is crucial for Beck. But with legitimate quarterbacks few and far between in this class, unless someone makes a meteoric leap, he looks like a lock to be one of the first prospects taken. Whether he ends up in Carolina or not with so many holes elsewhere is another matter.