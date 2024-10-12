7 quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could draft to replace Bryce Young in 2025
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Shedeur Sanders
Sheduer Sanders could be the most talked about prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. His Colorado teammate Travis Hunter - the mercurial two-way phenom built to be an elite wide receiver or cornerback at the next level - will run him close. But father and head coach Deion Sanders tips the scales in the quarterback's favor.
Sanders has got all the tools normally associated with productive NFL players under center. He's highly intelligent, boasts outstanding arm strength, and is generally accurate at all three levels of the field. This would also bring a sense of star power and national attention to the Carolina Panthers - something team owner David Tepper desperately craves.
Much has been made about whether Deion Sanders is going to make things difficult before the draft. He wants his son to go somewhere with stability and a bright future. While these are threats right now, there's just no telling what he'll end up doing if the Panthers hone in on the promising signal-caller.
If those in power do end up choosing a quarterback, convincing the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback might be the most challenging element of all. Not since Eli Manning has something like this happened, but this should be a prospect the Panthers take a close look at nonetheless.
Carolina Panthers could draft Drew Allar
If the Panthers opt to strengthen other areas with their first-round pick - which seems like the most sensible option looking at the roster as it stands - then addressing the quarterback position a little later in the draft might be something general manager Dan Morgan contemplates.
Drew Allar might come into the equation in this scenario. He's got enough size and poise to be an intriguing development prospect. He's an accurate passer who makes smart decisions on the whole. He gets the football out quickly and has enough arm strength to make NFL-caliber throws at all three levels with minimal fuss.
Some elements of his game need coaching before he gets thrown into the proverbial fire. Allar's footwork can be his undoing, especially under pressure. Learning how to recognize pre-snap alignments and make the necessary adjustments when needed would be another big step in the right direction.
Allar is a feast or famine prospect, but the potential is there. He'll need to land in the right fit within an environment that can nurture his talent effectively. The Panthers could be that spot if their culture shift continues with Morgan and head coach Dave Canales leading the charge.