A'Shawn Robinson and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 14 at Eagles
By Dean Jones
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
There is no way the Carolina Panthers are going to counteract Saquon Barkley from start to finish. Considering the concerns surrounding their 3-4 defensive front, expect to see the running back at the second level almost constantly.
The Panthers will be hoping that Josey Jewell is there to meet him early and often. He's started to show why Carolina brought him into the fold over the last few weeks, displaying hard-hitting against the run and a surprising ability to hold his own in coverage. Carolina needs all that and more from the linebacker in Week 14.
This bears more significance when one considers the presence of rookie Trevin Wallace alongside Jewell. The third-round selection is performing well enough, but his run angles in pursuit are inconsistent. They should improve with more experience, but this is something Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles could exploit.
Jewell is under enormous pressure to extend his decent run of form over the second half of 2024. Anything less than supreme conviction is going to make it a long afternoon for the Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
When Saquon Barkley gets past the defensive second level, which he inevitably will on occasions no matter how much the Panthers throw at the Penn State product, the safeties on the backend cannot falter. Xavier Woods must be the tone-setter fans became accustomed to seeing last season.
Woods has had an up-and-down 2024 campaign. He's been susceptible to penalties and struggled to adjust without a stable backend partner when Jordan Fuller was on injured reserve. Things have improved slightly over the last fortnight, but this represents a different test entirely.
The former sixth-round selection's future beyond the season remains precarious. Woods looked like a lock for another deal once upon a time. That's less certain now, so a strong performance versus one of the league's most explosive offenses would enhance his hopes of an extended stay considerably.
It's not just Barkley that Woods must worry about. Carolina's safeties must be on hand to provide adequate support in coverage against the formidable wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Not exactly the easiest proposition, but it's something the entire defense must embrace fully.