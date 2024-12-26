Adam Thielen and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 17 at Buccaneers

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB

Jaycee Horn has proven capable of shutting down the league's most prolific wide receivers this season. The Carolina Panthers are also getting more from the cornerback, who's put his injury troubles behind him for the most part.

Horn is looking to get paid. He's also looking to change the narrative around the Panthers, who are making the NFL sit up and take notice after some competitive performances over the last seven weeks. The former first-round pick out of South Carolina gets the chance to add more dollars to his demands this weekend.

Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans have an incredible connection. The veteran wide receiver is 182 receiving yards away from extending his remarkable 1,000-yard streak since entering the league. This is all the more remarkable when one considers he's missed four contests.

It would be a surprise if Mayfield didn't strive with everything he has to get Evans to the four-figure milestone. Horn will be aiming to ensure that doesn't happen on his watch, but the Buccaneers could move the wideout to the other side of the field given that Ejiro Evero doesn't let the lockdown coverage presence shadow within his scheme.

Robert Hunt - Carolina Panthers OL

The Panthers saw Robert Hunt as someone who could transform their fortunes on the offensive line. It's been money well spent this season.

Hunt penned a megabucks deal to prise him from the Miami Dolphins in free agency. He's been a revelation from the moment he got into the building, bringing a sense of poise, aggression, and accomplished production that was sorely lacking.

The former second-round selection would be a strong contender to make the Pro Bowl if the Panthers had a better record. Hunt looks worth every cent of the five-year, $100 million contract with a $26.5 million signing bonus and $63 million guaranteed. However, the test awaiting him is stiff this weekend.

Hunt will focus his attention on trying to prevent stud nose tackle Vita Vea from dictating proceedings in the trenches. Leaving center Cade Mays with the task isn't going to do the Panthers any favors whatsoever. Having the guards helping out and perhaps taking the lion's share of duties is the best approach versus a genuine game-wrecker on the interior.

These are the challenges Hunt relishes. And his ultra-consistency this season suggests a big performance won't be too far behind.