Adam Thielen and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 17 at Buccaneers

D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB

D.J. Wonnum's return from injury instantly galvanized the Carolina Panthers' non-existent pass rush when all hope seemed lost. The former South Carolina standout looks explosive, is technically sound, and creates havoc in opposing backfields consistently. That's exactly what those in power had in mind when they lured him from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Wonnum's got four sacks and 23 pressures from 173 pass-rushing snaps according to Pro Football Focus. His presence is something opposing protection schemes need to monitor, which makes things easier for the likes of Jadeveon Clowney with less attention on them.

The Panthers are expecting Wonnum to produce the goods this weekend. Baker Mayfield is always highly motivated to get one over on his former team. He's unbeaten against Carolina since leaving. Keeping the former No. 1 pick out of Oklahoma contained in the pocket and making him uncomfortable could change all that.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving up 2.6 sacks per game on average. If Wonnum can make his presence felt immediately, it's going to give Mayfield and the offensive line plenty to think about.

A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL

One of the biggest positives to emerge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season is the instant impact made by Bucky Irving. The rookie running back looks capable of carving out a highly successful career for himself after transitioning smoothly. His backfield partnership with Rachaad White is something head coach Todd Bowles is relying on more heavily at the business end of the campaign.

The Panthers' run-stopping capabilities — or lack thereof looking at how things have gone for Ejiro Evero's unit this season — are well documented. They benefitted greatly from James Conner going down with an injury in Week 16, which brought improved production throughout the second half.

This is positive momentum from which to build despite the mitigating circumstances attached. They should also be motivated to right some wrongs after Irving gashed Carolina to the tune of 152 rushing yards and one touchdown from 25 carries during their first meeting.

A'Shawn Robinson's role will be crucial. The veteran defensive lineman's run defense grade of 54.7 from Pro Football Focus ranks 100th out of 216 qualifying interior forces. That must improve given how Irving can set the tone if afforded enough space.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis