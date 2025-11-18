Analyst finally echoes what Panthers fans always knew about Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers turned on the style offensively to stun the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. They were sensational throughout, led by a warrior-like performance from quarterback Bryce Young. However, the rapid rise of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan continues to amaze.

Dan Morgan felt like acquiring McMillan was the correct move. The Panthers knew that other teams were looking to get into the top 10 to secure his services. Carolina didn't let that happen, and it already looks like the general manager has struck gold.

McMillan tormented the Falcons, bringing in eight receptions from 12 targets for 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He's sixth league-wide in receiving yards, leading all rookies. He's got a superstar swagger that's hard not to love, and this showing is finally getting the national recognition fans have been waiting for.

Tetairoa McMillan is spearheading Carolina Panthers into the national spotlight

Damien Harris, a former running back who now works as an analyst for CBS Sports, hailed McMillan's efforts, which are no fluke. His overall body of work this season confirms that, instantly propelling him into franchise cornerstone territory.

"I want to give some love to Tetairoa McMillan. It was a breakout game for him, but he's been playing like this all season long, like a true wide receiver one. He hasn't gotten the love or the credit because the offense has been so poor at times. He's delivering. This is a cornerstone piece for the Carolina Panthers moving forward." Damien Harris via CBS Sports

"I do want to give some love to Tetairoa McMillan ... this is a cornerstone piece for the Carolina Panthers moving forward."@DHx34 reacts to Tetairoa McMillan's breakout game against the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/DXjmIZibOg — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2025

The Panthers don't typically get national headlines for the right reasons. They reside in a small market and are relatively new as a franchise compared to other, more storied organizations. But with dynamic players like McMillan spearheading head coach Dave Canales' revolution, the talking heads are already taking notice.

Carolina is ahead of schedule. They are 6-5 and a half a game outside the NFC South lead after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Buffalo Bills. Anything can happen over the final six games, but it's going to be challenging. Regardless of how things pan out, the future looks incredibly bright.

McMillan is a massive part of that. He can make things happen on the outside, and the former Arizona star worked magic from the slot in Week 11 en route to the best outing of his professional career. This sort of creativity, versatility, and reliability have been sorely lacking in Carolina for years.

It's also worth remembering that McMillan is still learning his craft. He's not the finished product, and he'll only get better with more experience. That's excellent news for the Panthers. It's also a scary proposition for cornerbacks around the league.

McMillan isn't coming; he's already arrived.