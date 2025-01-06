Andy Dalton and 9 Carolina Panthers players who won't be back in 2025

Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S

The Carolina Panthers made a big call during the offseason by releasing veteran safety Vonn Bell and replacing him with Jordan Fuller. This was a financial decision that allowed defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to link back up with a player he knew well.

Evero and Fuller developed a strong working relationship with the Los Angeles Rams. This familiarity made his transition seamless throughout the summer. Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for the former sixth-round pick out of Ohio State.

Fuller was a liability in coverage. Things weren't much better against the run alongside Xavier Woods. The Panthers had no option other than to make him a healthy scratch down the stretch following a series of woeful displays.

The Panthers didn't do Fuller any favors by having him cover the likes of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb one-on-one. But when the time comes to decide his fate, it shouldn't take long for those in power to reach a conclusion and send him packing.

LaBryan Ray - Carolina Panthers DL

Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown was a hammer blow Evero's 3-4 front couldn't recover from. He was the talisman — the integral piece of the puzzle capable of great things. It didn't take long for things to unravel after that.

The Panthers' run defense is an absolute abomination. They are comfortably the league's worst unit. They don't have enough quality in starting positions and their depth leaves a lot to be desired.

Brown's injury once again gave LaBryan Ray more responsibilities than anticipated. While the former Alabama standout flashed promise last season, it's been less impressive this time around.

Ray's 36.8 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 195th out of 218 qualifying interior defensive linemen. His lack of explosiveness and inability and set the edge effectively have been the primary catalysts behind his downfall. Any hope the player had of carving out a long-term career for himself in Carolina is over.

There's a chance Ray gets another reserve/futures deal. But nobody would care too much if he was moved on.

Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S

Another former Evero player also made his way to Carolina this offseason. Nick Scott penned a short-term deal despite an underwhelming campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals. It was hoped a reunion with the defensive coordinator could lead to better fortunes.

Things didn't pan out that way. Scott never looked comfortable when allocated reps on the defensive rotation. He spent time on injured reserve and lacked the discipline needed to provide adequate support on the backend. Not even a previous connection to Evero from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams could stop his downward spiral.

The fact Scott conceded a 131.9 passer rating when targeted this season speaks volumes. Carolina is entering the offseason with several safeties looking for new deals. There will never be a better time to hit the reset button.

Carolina's future won't include Scott. Whether the defensive back gets another opportunity to fight for a roster spot elsewhere is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now.