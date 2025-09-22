Baker Mayfield rewrites history with bitter swipe over Panthers exit

Baker Mayfield has thrived since leaving the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback is among the most productive around the league, but it's evident that the signal-caller is still feeling a sense of bitterness regarding his departure.

And this came to the fore after Mayfield got one over on Steve Wilks, who was Carolina's interim head coach when he left the franchise abruptly.

Mayfield was failed by the Panthers almost from the moment he arrived via trade from the Cleveland Browns. He was dropped into a toxic situation where influential figures were more interested in saving their own skin than doing right by the team. It didn't work, and Wilks went back to Sam Darnold almost instantly once Matt Rhule was fired.

Baker Mayfield still harbors resentment over Carolina Panthers exit, and he's trying to rewrite history

Tensions were rising, but everything worked out for Mayfield in the end. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out a last-gasp victory over the New York Jets, the former Oklahoma phenom took the opportunity to pile more misery onto Wilks — Gang Green's defensive coordinator.

"I loved it. And also their D-coordinator was the one that cut me in Carolina [Steve Wilks]. Lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick, former Jet … lot of people." Baker Mayfield via ESPN

This instantly raised eyebrows around the league. It's also a veiled attempt from Mayfield to rewrite history.

The Panthers didn't give him a fair shot; that's not up for discussion. But Wilks reportedly loved Mayfield's work ethic and toughness. However, after famously running on the scout team as a defensive player, he asked to be released. That was granted, and the rest is history.

Never let the facts get in the way of a good petty grudge, I guess.



(This is boilerplate perceived disrespect even if you have to invent it stuff. Wilks loved, I mean loved, Mayfield's toughness. Baker asked for his release.) https://t.co/a5o8ESWglY — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) September 22, 2025

If this is what Mayfield needed to motivate himself against the Jets, that's fair game. Airing it out in public, when it's not entirely factual, is just disrespectful.

Wilks won't care. He's a professional figure whose primary focus is to get the Jets trending in a positive direction. They haven't started well, but it's way too early to press the panic button as new head coach Aaron Glenn looks to shift the culture completely.

There was no need for Mayfield to take this shot, especially in the game's aftermath after so long since he left the Panthers. Whether he harbors any legitimate resentment for how things unfolded is anyone's guess, but it seems as if the facts have gotten lost in his own mind between now and then.

This should have been left in the past, where it belongs, much like the rest of Mayfield's brief stint in Carolina.

