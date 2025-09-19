Bills are paying $24 million to learn what the Panthers already knew

When Curtis Samuel surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, most fans expected him to get a new deal from the franchise. But those in power at the time didn't feel like he was worth what others were willing to pay.

That was a contentious issue at the time. Fans were desperately seeking continuity, and Samuel was a player drafted by the team who proved his worth. Unfortunately, then-Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thought the same, signing the wide receiver to a decent deal in free agency.

Another ex-Carolina connection surfaced for Samuel once his time in Washington ended. The Buffalo Bills saw something in the pass-catcher that could help. But not even two seasons into this agreement, it's already starting to unravel.

Former Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel's career is starting to unravel in Buffalo

The Bills are paying $24 million to find out what the Panthers knew all along. Samuel's powers are waning, and the fact that he was a healthy scratch for the third straight contest on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins is a damning indictment of how his skills are being perceived.

Samuel is way down Buffalo's list of preferred wide receiver options right now. Keon Coleman, Elijah Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer are ahead of the former Ohio State standout in the pecking order. It seems like he won't get back involved unless an injury strikes. This is deeply disappointing for a player who counts more than $9 million against the Bills' salary cap in 2025.

This brings another scenario into the equation. If the same trend continues in the coming weeks, and Buffalo's current starting quartet continues to put up the numbers needed, Bills general manager Brandon Beane could realistically entertain the prospect of moving Samuel before the trade deadline.

There would be suitors for Samuel, but only if the Bills were willing to take on some of his salary. If Buffalo opts to keep him around but on the fringes, he'll be a prime salary cap cut candidate next spring with savings of $6.27 million attached.

Things are not looking good for Samuel. It's not like he's at the twilight of his career, either. He's 29 years old with magical capabilities with the football in his hands. It's clear there is something amiss, so the best possible solution for all parties might be a fresh start when it's all said and done.

There isn't much Samuel can do besides keep working hard and hope that his number is called. Everything else is out of his hands.

