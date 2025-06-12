Blisteringly short-sighted Panthers contract critique leaves fans fuming

The Carolina Panthers haven’t had a winning record in seven seasons, so they’re an easy team to critique. With all of the turnover at important positions during those years, the Panthers have certainly earned their fair share of criticism. However, some takes about Carolina simply don’t add up with reality.

That was the case with some recent takes in a Bleacher Report article looking at the worst contracts heading into the 2025 season. Kristopher Knox ranked the 10 worst contracts, and also listed three additional contracts in the [Dis]Honorable Mentions section. Between the 13 total names on the list, three contracts belonged to Panthers players.

Knox placed offensive lineman Robert Hunt and safety Tre'von Moehrig in the [Dis]Honorable Mentions, and argued that cornerback Jaycee Horn has the sixth-worst contract heading into the season.

Bleacher Report argues Panthers have three of the worst contracts in the NFL, led by Jaycee Horn

For Hunt, Knox pointed out the guard had never made a Pro Bowl when Carolina signed him to a $100 million, five-year deal. However, after acknowledging that Hunt made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Panthers, Knox still argued that the lineman is a long way from being worth the fourth-highest paid guard in the league. That’s just nitpicking. The Panthers found a Pro Bowl talent to protect their young quarterback, and Hunt is delivering; his name shouldn’t be near a bad contract list.

Carolina believes they did the same thing this offseason, bringing Tre'von Moehrig over from the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Knox thinks Moehrig‘s three-year deal worth $51 million isn’t representative of what the safety was in Vegas. The Panthers are paying the defensive back for who they think he will be, so the next three years will ultimately determine the value of this deal.

Then there’s the real mind-boggling mention of Jaycee Horn, who’s actually ranked on the list at No. 6. It’s no surprise what Knox’s problem with Horn’s four-year, $100 million deal is; the analyst thinks it was too much money for a player that has struggled to stay healthy. There’s no doubt everyone wants Horn to consistently be on the field, but when he is, he’s elite.

Knox even admitted that, saying Horn’s deal might look reasonable in a few years if the young corner can stay healthy. So it seems that Knox doesn’t really think these deals are bad, just early. However, to be good in the NFL, like the Panthers are trying to do, you have to think ahead and be proactive. Carolina is building for the future, and they are confident these contracts will prove to be elite deals.

READ MORE