Blockbuster NFL trade reminded Panthers fans how lucky they really are

The NFL was shaken to its foundations with a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. It didn't involve the Carolina Panthers, but it left fans feeling even more grateful for what they have.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams have acquired McDuffie at a great expense. The AFC West club gets the No. 29 pick, a fifth-rounder, and a sixth-round selection in 2026. They will also receive a third-round pick next year as part of the deal.

McDuffie is also believed to be getting a market-resetting contract extension in the $30 million-per-year range. This represents a phenomenal commitment from the Rams, who clearly see the two-time Super Bowl champion as someone who can help them get over the hump.

As teams scramble for lockdown corners, the Carolina Panthers have two

Everyone is searching for that elite corner capable of locking down one side of the field. As it happens, the Panthers have two.

Jayycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. were nothing short of exceptional for Carolina during the 2025 campaign. They were an integral force in the Panthers' winning the NFC South and reaching the postseason. There are other problems to solve on the defensive side, but having an elite pairing providing expert coverage on the boundary represents a superb platform from which to build.

Horn cemented his status among the league's premier corners, earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection along the way. Based on the money McDuffie is going to be making, the extension signed by the South Carolina product last spring is an absolute steal in comparison.

Everyone knows the credentials Horn brings to the table. Jackson's ascent into the top tier was much more surprising.

The Panthers have always valued Jackson highly. He's been underrated compared to his peers around the league, but his efforts in 2025 represented a breakout in no uncertain terms. Only three cornerbacks had a better overall Pro Football Focus grade than him, which speaks volumes about his consistency and commitment in high-stakes situations.

Jackson came into the Panthers via trade. But unlike the whopping compensation McDuffie generated, it cost Morgan nothing more than seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett, who didn't even make the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster.

While other teams are scrambling for the answers, the Panthers already have them.

Horn and Jackson are arguably the best cornerback pairing anywhere in the NFL. And if Carolina can find the right pieces to limit passing yards across the middle this offseason, it's all systems go.