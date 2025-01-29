Bryce Young and 4 Panthers who galvanized their careers under Dave Canales

Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL

Not many would have had Cade Mays finishing the season as the Carolina Panthers starting center. But that's exactly what transpired.

Another unfortunate injury to veteran Austin Corbett forced head coach Dave Canales into a change. He wasn't afraid to go back to the previously underperforming offensive lineman, scooping Mays off the New York Giants practice squad and throwing him immediately into the firing line.

This was an opportunity Mays didn't want to waste. The former Tennessee standout became surplus to requirements initially. After a rousing effort once installed into the lineup, the chances of an increased stay increased exponentially.

Mays benefitted greatly from the presence of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis alongside him on the interior. The Panthers worked on improving his technical ability and pre-snap communication. Time was of the essence, but the coach and the player responded accordingly.

Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert also deserves plaudits. But it was Canales' trust that finally kickstarted Mays' career when things looked incredibly bleak. This experience should serve him well in Carolina or elsewhere next season.

The Panthers would be wise to keep Mays around on another deal. Nothing should be guaranteed in terms of starting involvement, but his production this season represents a major upgrade on the depth options at Carolina's disposal if nothing else.

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

Tommy Tremble freely admits that his early development was mismanaged by previous head coach Matt Rhule's regime. There was no emphasis on improving his ability as a route technician and the growing pains were evident. Aside from a few flashes, the tight end remained an unknown quantity coming into the final year of his rookie deal.

Dave Canales changed that. Tremble had more rough luck on the injury front, but the strides made from a pass-catching standpoint when given opportunities were evident. There was more confidence and conviction out of his route stems. His 71.9 percent catch success rate further highlighted the former third-round pick's dependability.

Canales saw Tremble for what he could be rather than any preconceived notions about how things had gone before. The head coach utilized his outstanding blocking capabilities effectively. He allowed him to grow as a weapon in the passing game alongside rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders. There was finally light at the end of the tunnel.

Tremble relished learning and growing under Canales. The coach praised his work ethic and enhanced leadership in the locker room, which is always a sign of raised self-belief.

Nothing has been confirmed one way or another, but it would be a huge surprise if the Panthers didn't give Tremble another deal this offseason. If something cannot be worked out, he'll generate plenty of interest in the free-agent market.

