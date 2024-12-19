Bryce Young and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 16 vs. Cardinals

Carolina Panthers defensive front

We'll put the entire Carolina Panthers defensive front together. They've been nothing short of abysmal as a collective unit throughout the season. This wasn't entirely surprising when one considers Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown has been missing for all but one contest.

It was another woeful showing from the group in Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys had their way with the Panthers en route to 211 rushing yards at 5.3 yards per carry. This soft underbelly remains a constant source of frustration, which is something general manager Dan Morgan must rectify during the offseason as a matter of urgency.

Carolina cannot let the same happen this weekend. The Arizona Cardinals' potent backfield tandem of quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner can dominate any game when in the mood. This defensive front must step up and prove they're no pushovers at long last.

Easier said than done for a team giving up a league-worst 173.0 rushing yards per game. But make no mistake, it's essential if the Panthers want to stand any chance of winning their home finale.

Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB

The Panthers are dealing with some injury issues at the linebacker position heading into Week 16. They've been without Shaq Thompson for weeks. Carolina now has to cope without rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace and backup Claudin Cherelus.

Both second-level players were placed on injured reserve this week. This places the onus squarely on the shoulders of Josey Jewell to provide stability amid the chaos.

Jewell's been among the team's best defensive performers over the second half of 2024. He's making plays, especially in coverage, but his run-stopping prowess has been indifferent more often than not.

As previously stated, Kyler Murray and James Conner form the focal point of Arizona's offense. Spying the dynamic signal-caller and ensuring he's there to meet the running back when he gets to the second level are the key components to a decent performance.

The player's flashes this season suggest he's capable. It remains to be seen whether Jewell's supporting cast can meet their end of the bargain.