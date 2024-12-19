Bryce Young and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 16 vs. Cardinals

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC

Ejiro Evero remains confident that his 3-4 defensive front is the right formula. Unfortunately for the coordinator, he never had the personnel to implement his concepts effectively.

The Carolina Panthers have the league's worst defense. This is not by accident. They are overwhelmed and outmatched at almost every spot. There are very few players performing above expectations. Evero's stubbornness is also coming under fire, especially when it comes to Jaycee Horn's usage.

If Evero had faith in any other cornerbacks, he'd probably be more receptive to Horn shadowing the opposition's most productive receiving threat. That's not the case, so he must come up with some better solutions with the high-octane Arizona Cardinals offense coming to town.

Evero is still among the leading contenders to receive head coaching interest this offseason. If he can find a way to nullify the threat posed by Arizona, it'll do his chances the world of good.

If Evero cannot adapt accordingly and the Panthers end up suffering more defensive hardship, it could result in serious discussions about whether a change in direction is needed throughout the offseason.

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

There is an underrated weapon that the Panthers must deal with this weekend. Trey McBride has emerged as an elite passing option at the tight end position this season, displaying assured hands and outstanding run-after-the-catch prowess to take the league by storm.

The former second-round selection looks like a superstar. McBride is a slick route runner with assured hands. He can cause havoc from the slot, which brings cornerback Chau Smith-Wade firmly under the microscope.

Smith-Wade could be tasked with keeping McBride quiet. Ejiro Evero might decide on more experience and reintroduce Dane Jackson, but his production as the team's nickel left a lot to be desired. This will be an exceptional measuring stick for the rookie.

The Washington State product is a work in progress. Nobody expected Smith-Wade to be anything more than a development project in Year 1. Going up against McBride will provide the coaching staff with a broader indication of how much he's progressing and what more is needed.

It could go wrong, but the Panthers have nothing to lose by throwing Smith-Wade into the fire.

