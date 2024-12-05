Bryce Young and 4 Carolina Panthers improvements during 2024 resurgence
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL dominance
This has been a staple for the Carolina Panthers to count on throughout the campaign. No matter the injuries or upheaval, the offensive line remains one of the league's most dominant units.
Things have taken another step forward since Bryce Young was reintroduced. The quarterback got beaten up beyond comprehension as a rookie. He didn't trust the unit in front of him over the first two games before his benching. That's not the case anymore.
Young is staying in the pocket safe in the knowledge he'll be secure. General manager Dan Morgan made some hefty investments in the offensive line throughout the offseason. It was a calculated risk that paid off in no uncertain terms.
Much praise should also be directed to Joe Gilbert. The offensive line coach did a remarkable job to turn this revamped group into a cohesive unit. He turned unheralded players like Brady Christensen and Cade Mays into productive performers. His work to get left tackle Ikem Ekwonu on the correct path comes with long-term benefits attached.
If Young had benefitted from this sort of protection throughout a turbulent rookie campaign, the Panthers might have enjoyed better fortunes.
Carolina Panthers pass-rushing
The Panthers are still 29th in sacks per game league-wide throughout the campaign. However, their progress in recent weeks has been a major step in the right direction.
D.J. Wonnum's return to health is a big reason why. The free-agent signing suffered complications in his recovery from a torn quad that also resulted in blood clots and an MRSA infection. He's been eager to make up for lost time, providing a genuine threat to cause havoc in opposing backfields from the moment he came back into the lineup.
This makes everyone's life easier. Jadeveon Clowney is thriving with more space to do damage. The linebackers are getting additional freedom to make plays. It also helps that the offense is giving them a fighting chance by either leading or keeping things close.
While Carolina's 3-4 defensive front needs some work - especially against the run - the pass-rush growth cannot be disputed. The Panthers are averaging 3.7 sacks per game over their last three contests. This ranks sixth across the NFL and is night and day to anything Ejiro Evero's unit produced over the first half of 2024.