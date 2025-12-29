Bryce Young said what Panthers fans already knew about Week 17 horror show

Nothing much went right for the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. Knocking off another team holding the NFC's top playoff seed was always going to be difficult, but head coach Dave Canales' squad never looked capable of securing the upset.

Bryce Young suffered more than most. The quarterback struggled to get into an early rhythm, was pressured almost constantly, and threw a key interception that all but put the Seahawks out of sight. It was a performance to forget, and improvements are desperately needed before Carolina faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an NFC South title decider in Week 18.

The stakes have been raised, and the margin for error has evaporated completely. Carolina has bounced back from adversity before this season. Doing so again will seal their first division title since 2015.

Bryce Young wants Carolina Panthers to focus on what's in front of them quickly

Young wants a quick turnaround. He wants everyone's focus to shift immediately to Saturday's crunch showdown at Raymond James Stadium. The former Alabama standout is also relishing the prospect of starting a playoff-type scenario a week early, which could work in the team's favor if they seize the moment.

"We get to start the playoffs a week early. This is what we wanted, what we were excited for, so we'll have a quick 24. We'll come back tomorrow, make sure we grow from it, and we'll flush it, again, we get started one week early, so, we're grateful for that opportunity." Bryce Young via Panthers.com

This is the message that should be resonating across the franchise. Losing to the Seahawks isn't the end of the world. It was another example of how far behind the legitimate Super Bowl challengers this team is right now, but that doesn't change things regarding the bigger picture.

Beat the free-falling Buccaneers on the road, and the Panthers will be in. It's that simple.

The Panthers have worked hard to put themselves in this position. The Buccaneers' loss to the Miami Dolphins made Week 17's loss sting a little bit more, but the slate gets wiped clean immediately. The playoffs, a first winning record under David Tepper's ownership, and a long-awaited division championship are the prizes at stake. Dwelling on this loss isn't going to do Carolina any favors, and Young knows it.

Falling at the final hurdle would be immensely disappointing, even if the Panthers are ahead of schedule. Young and other franchise cornerstones must lead from the front in every area. And when the time comes to go toe-to-toe with Baker Mayfield once again, he must produce the goods.

Nothing else will suffice.