Cade Mays and 3 Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 15 vs. Cowboys
By Luke Gray
Eddy Piniero - Carolina Panthers PK
Regardless of what transpires over the remaining four games of the campaign, the Eddy Piniero experiment should end during the 2025 offseason. The Carolina Panthers cannot genuinely depend on the veteran kicker in key moments despite his impressive statistics clouding the judgment of some.
Despite what his stats show and holding the mantra of the league’s most accurate kicker of all time, Panthers fans are all too aware that when the lights are at their brightest, Piniero is prone to lapses. We saw it in Atlanta under Steve Wilks. We have now seen key kicks missed by the player in the last fortnight.
The issue with Piniero does not revolve around his accuracy. That is, for the most part, fine. It’s his lack of leg strength.
In the modern NFL, kickers are expected to regularly make kicks of over 50 yards. That is simply not the case when it comes to Pineiro. It's an ongoing frustration with no fix.
While he has a career record of 11-of-13 on kicks of 50-plus yards, the fact Pineiro has only attempted 13 field goals from that distance in his NFL career is a strong indicator of how coaches perceive his ability from distance.
It was slightly ironic for Panther fans to see Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser come into Bank of America Stadium and hit a 56-yard game-winner during the ACC championship game. Not many would have faith in Pineiro if he was given the same responsibility.
Piniero will be a free agent this offseason and will likely want to be paid as one of the best kickers. Carolina can ill-afford to hand out a lucrative contract to someone trustworthy in clutch situations.
If Piniero does survive the last four games, don’t be shocked to see the Panthers look for another kicker this offseason. Whether that comes via free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft, or the undrafted pool is another matter.