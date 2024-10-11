Cam Newton's rapid ascent to off-the-field superstardom is complete
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton's career away from football is igniting similarly to his accomplishments on the gridiron. The Carolina Panthers icon and former NFL MVP quarterback hasn't officially retired as yet, but his days in the league are long gone. That's not bothered him all that much despite his quick exit after being the face of the league once upon a time.
Newton recognized this and began to make plans away from the game. There were real estate investments aplenty including a cigar bar in Atlanta. However, his YouTube show kept him in the spotlight and provided a platform to showcase his flamboyant charisma in an environment without pads and a helmet.
This caught the attention of national media almost from the outset. Newton is a larger-than-life figure in every sense of the term. He's personable yet firm and informative with his opinions. The brashness remains, but he's eloquent and resonates with those consuming content in the modern-day world.
Cam Newton relishing the chance to shine on ESPN's First Take
It was unlikely to come without offers from bigger outlets at some stage. Stephen A. Smith knows a good thing when he sees it, playing an influential role in Newton signing with ESPN for a weekly segment every Friday on his debate show First Take. This news was universally well-received, even if it firmly dashes the dream of some Panthers fans who've idolized him for a decade and wanted him to get one more shot in the NFL.
That ship has sailed. Newton knows it, but his story is just getting started. He's also keen to keep the same passion and fire in his new role that he's displayed throughout his playing career.
"I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun."- Cam Newton via Hollywood Reporter
Newton is going to thrive alongside Smith and the other star-studded cast at ESPN. His natural charisma and supreme football intelligence will ensure that. Hopefully, this should also come with an official retirement sooner rather than later.
The former No. 1 overall selection out of Auburn deserves all the post-career accolades coming his way. He doesn't need them, but nobody is more deserving. Newton transformed the Panthers into a national powerhouse and mainstream attraction. It didn't come with an elusive first Super Bowl, but it was pretty close.
The desire to play never left Newton. He'd probably still jump at the chance to compete now despite being out of the league since his bombshell return to Carolina in 2021. But there's nothing wrong with calling it a day to gain significant plaudits and potentially start momentum to his future Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
His primary focus will be capitalizing on another outstanding opportunity. ESPN remains the profession's pinnacle. Reaching it soon is a testament to how well Newton coped with a significant adjustment from the NFL to being an innocent onlooker. This elite-level mindset was evident throughout his playing days. It shows no signs of slowing down.
Newton is a star. But everyone associated with the Panthers knew that already.