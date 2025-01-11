Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL re-draft: Early regrets after eventful campaign

Carolina Panthers draft Beaux Limmer

Center | Arkansas Razorbacks

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 200

Original pick: Jaden Crumedy (DL)

The Carolina Panthers' offensive line quickly became an area of strength in 2024. Dan Morgan spent lavish sums to land Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency. This brought a level of accomplished interior protection and physical aggression that was sorely lacking previously.

Four of the five spots look secure heading into 2025. Continuity is key in this critical area of the field, but one uncertainty remains.

This is the center spot. Austin Corbett's transition to the anchor after spending his career at the right guard position went better than expected. Unfortunately for the former second-round selection, his season ended prematurely for the third straight year thanks to a torn bicep.

Corbett is out of contract and might not return. The same goes for Brady Christensen and Cade Mays, who filled in admirably at differing stages. One should re-sign, but the Panthers need to find a long-term solution sooner rather than later.

Beaux Limmer would have been a good pickup to develop over defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy, who remains an unknown quantity after an injury-hit rookie campaign. The Los Angeles Rams threw him into the fire almost immediately. He played 916 snaps and proved highly dependable, especially on running plays.

There is some work ahead from a pass-blocking standpoint, but this should evolve with more experience and off-season refinement.

Carolina Panthers draft Tyler Davis

Defensive Line | Clemson Tigers

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 157

Original pick: Chau Smith-Wade (CB)

The Panthers' problems on the defensive line were well-documented this season. Losing Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown after just one game wasn't helpful, but this group didn't have the quality or depth to reach even modest expectations.

Carolina's run defense was a disgrace. They were the league's worst operation by more than 30 rushing yards per game. They were toothless and a non-factor more often than not. Expect general manager Dan Morgan to address this group as a matter of urgency throughout the offseason.

Chau Smith-Wade made some encouraging progress considering not much was expected from the fifth-rounder. He developed encouragingly enough to get starting reps at the nickel cornerback spot. There is some hard work ahead, but there's a good chance he can carve out a decent career for himself in Carolina.

Finding an upgrade at the cornerback spot is something we'll do a little later in this re-draft. That makes Tyler Davis the choice over Smith-Wade.

The formidable interior lineman turned out in 29 percent of the Los Angeles Rams' defensive snaps this season and flashed potential, especially when it came to clogging up space against the run. This was a foreign concept to the Panthers' front three, who just couldn't get the job done.