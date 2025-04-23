Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 mock draft: Final countdown edition

Carolina Panthers draft Jonas Sanker

Safety | Viirginia Cavaliers

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 99

Adding to the safety options remains an overlooked need for the Carolina Panthers. Signing Tre'von Moehrig in free agency will assist greatly, but they've got nowhere near enough to be a competitive unit in 2025.

Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, and Sam Franklin Jr. are long gone. Nick Scott was surprisingly re-signed, but he'll be a special teamer rather than tasked with defensive responsibilities. Undrafted free agent Demani Richardson has promise, so it'll be interesting to see how he develops over the summer in pursuit of increased reps.

That's about it. The Panthers could use another accomplished safety from the college ranks. Preferably, this would be a plug-and-play option rather than a development project that needs time to develop.

Jonas Sanker is someone the Panthers have taken an interest in during their comprehensive pre-draft assessments. The Virginia prospect is versatile, intelligent, and leads by example. He's equally effective against the run or in coverage, even boasting experience as a nickel cornerback if the situation dictates.

Sanker lacks a little bit of agility, which can impact his change of direction quickness on occasion. However, this represents a ton of value in a position of need for the Panthers in the fourth round.

Carolina Panthers draft Terrance Ferguson

Tight End | Oregon Ducks

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 111

The Panthers re-signed Tommy Tremble on a two-year deal to see if there is more untapped potential attached to the former third-round pick. Ian Thomas wasn't so lucky, with his long tenure in Carolina mercifully coming to an end when he signed for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carolina needs more at the tight end position. They have faith that Ja'Tavion Sanders can build on a promising rookie campaign, but the more weapons quarterback Bryce Young has, the better his chances of flourishing will be.

He might not be getting the hype of some blue-chip prospects at the draft's top end. Even so, Terrance Ferguson's well-rounded credentials and exceptional testing at the NFL Scouting Combine should put him firmly on Carolina's radar.

Ferguson has the size and dynamism typically associated with the modern-day NFL tight end. The Oregon prospect uses his body well, is a willing blocker, and possesses the athleticism that makes him a difficult proposition to bring down.

If Ferguson can improve his concentration when it comes to difficult catches across the middle, someone is going to have a real player on their hands. The presence of Tremble and Sanders would give him the security to develop at his own pace in this scenario.