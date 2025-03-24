Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Free agency clues edition

Carolina Panthers draft Ollie Gordon II

Running Back | Oklahoma State Cowboys

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 123

Dan Morgan outlined a desire to trade back for more picks at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft. That scenario was presented here after a small deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers landed the Carolina Panthers one more selection.

That gives Morgan the added luxury to select an enticing prospect in a position of strength. Carolina bolstered its running back room by signing Rico Dowdle in free agency to replace released veteran Miles Sanders. That represents an immediate upgrade, but it shouldn't prevent the Panthers from capitalizing on a deep draft class at the position.

Jonathon Brooks is set to miss most if not all of the 2025 campaign with another torn ACL. The Panthers still have faith in the player. However, waiting around is simply not an option.

Ollie Gordon II is someone who offers a change-of-pace presence. He's also drawing interest from the Panthers throughout the assessment phase following an outstanding college career at Oklahoma State.

Gordon burst onto the scene in 2023, earning All-American honors after accumulating 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. His on-field vision, ability to exploit gaps, and supreme contact balance represent good value at this stage of the draft.

Carolina Panthers draft David Walker

Edge Rusher | Central Arkansas Bears

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 140

Dan Morgan wasted no time in finding veteran players for his defensive front seven in free agency. This was an absolute necessity considering how things unfolded during a woefully inept 2024 season from Ejiro Evero's unit.

The primary focus centered on Carolina's 3-4 front. The Panthers also picked up a cost-effective presence on the edge with Patrick Jones II, who's coming off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings and should be an asset alongside Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.

Depth is relatively scarce aside from that. Jalon Walker will help in this mock draft scenario. But if David Walker is available here, it represents a difficult propsoition to turn down.

Walker thrived during his stint at Central Arkansas. He's not the biggest, which will hurt his stock when push comes to shove, but he's incredibly talented in all phases.

The prospect is an explosive pass-rusher with a nice blend of bend and power. Walker uses his lack of height to his advantage, getting low with a quick-fire burst that's difficult to stop once momentum is generated. He's also a force against the run — something the Panthers desperately lacked last season.

Carolina Panthers draft Ricky White

Wide Receiver | UNLV Rebels

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 146

After the Panthers ignored the wide receiver options around quarterback Bryce Young in free agency aside from re-signing David Moore, don't be surprised if Dan Morgan double-dips at the position when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

The Panthers added one earlier in this mock draft with Texas standout Isaiah Bond. It's not projected to be an especially prolific class, but some rough diamonds could emerge if they find the right fit. That brings Ricky White III under the microscope.

White could be an absolute steal. He was a dominant force at UNLV, gaining 2,524 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He's not going to blow anyone away with physical traits. However, the wideout knows how to get open.

Simply put, White is a route technician. He knows how to exploit soft zones in coverage and give his quarterback good throwing windows. His versatility to play anywhere along the line of scrimmage makes him a potential long-term replacement for Adam Thielen if everything goes well.

That's a lot to ask, but having a year to learn from the Pro Bowler would put White in a profitable position.